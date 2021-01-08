NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

NXTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a current ratio of 51.73. NextCure has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $314.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of -0.42.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextCure by 18.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NextCure by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 13.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NextCure by 499.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NextCure by 33.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

