NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is National Investment Services of America LLC’s 10th Largest Position

National Investment Services of America LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 165.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.5% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,696,000 after acquiring an additional 242,871 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,961. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.