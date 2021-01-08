Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Trading Down 3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 105,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 101,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$66.11 million and a PE ratio of -17.81.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.4071528 earnings per share for the current year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.