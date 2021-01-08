NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Sells $4,350,000.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.35. 3,798,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,537 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. First American Bank lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

