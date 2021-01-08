Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 36.6% This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $44.38 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,160.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.33 or 0.02973926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00420376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.36 or 0.01071619 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00349865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00168740 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009504 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,869,961,809 coins and its circulating supply is 7,126,211,809 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

