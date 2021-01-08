Niobio Cash (NBR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $56,436.91 and $12.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 87.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash's total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash's official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash's official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

