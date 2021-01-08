Niobium Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $309,267.48 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $309,267.48 and $42.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00416973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00216225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.