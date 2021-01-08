NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.83 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, NIX has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0583 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $50.98, $7.50 and $18.94. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $62,868.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.36 or 0.03037598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00420388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.99 or 0.01081097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00348302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00158196 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010534 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,476,588 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

