NIX (NIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58,532.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, NIX has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $2.63 million and $58,532.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,072.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.88 or 0.03041682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00423451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.50 or 0.01071794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00352996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00170078 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009689 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,481,578 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

