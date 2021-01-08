Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Shares Up 2.6%

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.65. 310,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 532,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research analysts have commented on NBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 32.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 95.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

