Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) Trading 22.2% Higher

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) rose 22.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 186,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 124,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 78,500 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

