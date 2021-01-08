NOIA Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.90 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00271643 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.38 or 0.02530282 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012385 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

