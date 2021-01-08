NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.65 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $6,308.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005943 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,350,006 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

