Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Neutral Rating at Smith Barney Citigroup

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Smith Barney Citigroup in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordex has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of NRDXF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243. Nordex has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.