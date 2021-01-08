NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s current price.

NOEJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

Get NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) alerts:

NOEJ traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €42.14 ($49.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €42.38 ($49.86). The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 726.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.62.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.