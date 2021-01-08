Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.45. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 50,715 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.