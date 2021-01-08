Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Up 27.2%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s stock price shot up 27.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.04. 1,866,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 423,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Nova LifeStyle from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of $16.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 174.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

