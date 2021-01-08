Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CMO Sells $62,830.02 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00.

NVAX opened at $128.18 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 163.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. ValuEngine cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.