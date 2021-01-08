Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Given a C$3.35 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) has been assigned a C$3.35 price objective by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE NVO traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.38. 311,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Get Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) alerts:

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 36,400 shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$126,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,764,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,101,740.64.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.