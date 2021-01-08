Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Trading Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$507.32 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$126,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,764,868 shares in the company, valued at C$100,101,740.64.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

