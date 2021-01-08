Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski Sells 4,844 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $286,038.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NUS traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $56.19. 496,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,957. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

