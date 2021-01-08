NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading 5.7% Higher

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.83. 335,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 140,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Get NuCana alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.93.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). Equities analysts forecast that NuCana plc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,233,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.