Nucleus Vision Reaches Market Cap of $6.86 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, Bitbns, Bittrex and Koinex. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $6.86 million and $544,187.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00268254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00028210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,007.39 or 0.02503360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012227 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, CoinBene, Binance, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Koinex, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, Zebpay, Bitrue, Bittrex and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

