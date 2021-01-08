NULS (NULS) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $24.14 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00103864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00441149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00048210 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

