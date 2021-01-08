Numeraire Achieves Market Cap of $119.96 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $26.86 or 0.00069825 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $119.96 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00038884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00283840 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00029790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.03 or 0.02737062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,647 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

