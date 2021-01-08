NuShares Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,484.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. NuShares has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $5,484.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006896 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,963,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,862,902 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.