NuShares Trading Up 84.6% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $1,304.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuShares has traded up 84.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007278 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,002,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,523,901,702 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

