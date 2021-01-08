NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $188,227.88 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $531.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,253,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,929. The company has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $527.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

