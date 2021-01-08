NXM (NXM) Market Cap Reaches $187.58 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $187.58 million and $20.97 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $32.33 or 0.00080091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00105424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00442132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00220216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048098 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

