NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.60. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 41,146 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

