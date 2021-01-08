Nxt Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013485 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006926 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

