Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Cap of $12,768.91

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $12,768.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 36.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009802 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000884 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016829 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,748,540 coins and its circulating supply is 31,863,913 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.