nYFI (N0031) Price Down 8.4% This Week

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $618,863.13 and approximately $139,195.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One nYFI token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00103673 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.00420139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00215497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049429 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

