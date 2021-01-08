Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Achieves $10.05 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Observer has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $2.02 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00106402 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00442067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00220771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050097 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

