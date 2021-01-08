Observer Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00420912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00213813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.