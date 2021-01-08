Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Stock Price Up 9%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)’s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 459,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 203,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.50. Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 406.63% and a negative return on equity of 253.61%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

