Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.51

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as low as $12.18. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 11,225 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

In related news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $144,168 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

