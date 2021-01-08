Ocean Thermal Energy (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.05. Ocean Thermal Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 114,852 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPWR)

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. The company produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Thermal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.