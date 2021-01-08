OctoFi (OCTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.45 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market cap of $19.45 million and $1.70 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for approximately $34.10 or 0.00083865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00103864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.00441149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00048210 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,364 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

Buying and Selling OctoFi

