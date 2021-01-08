ODUWA (OWC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21,178.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.93 million and $21,178.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,986.90 or 0.99853877 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00044998 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.