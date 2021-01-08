Odyssey Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $334,835.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00105717 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00445857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00223392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050365 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars.

