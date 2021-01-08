OKB (OKB) Price Hits $7.05 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One OKB token can now be purchased for $7.05 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a total market capitalization of $423.27 million and approximately $255.68 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00281792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.45 or 0.02755456 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00012626 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

