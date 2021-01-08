OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0396 on Top Exchanges

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 24% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $20,368.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,249.44 or 0.99745222 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010194 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045499 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,490,753 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

