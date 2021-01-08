Old Port Advisors Acquires 2,036 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after buying an additional 937,809 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $637,399,000 after acquiring an additional 929,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. 27,917,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,102,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

