Old Port Advisors Acquires 5,253 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.18% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 88,978 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 2,994,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,212. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

