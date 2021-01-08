Old Port Advisors Cuts Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Total accounts for approximately 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Total were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 20.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Total stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 1,860,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,689. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.9583 dividend. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.