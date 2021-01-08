Old Port Advisors Has $2.40 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.85% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 151,700.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period.

Shares of EDIV stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 39,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

