Old Port Advisors Has $3.54 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 1.5% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 8.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 61,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cross Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.75, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

