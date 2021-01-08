Old Port Advisors Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.03. 3,269,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,031. The company has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average of $174.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.