Old Port Advisors Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 4,060,861 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.